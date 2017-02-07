Pauri police seized over 20,000 ‘unemployment allowance’ cards.

In Satpuli on Saturday Pauri police seized over 20,000 of unemployment allowance cards or ‘Berozgari Bhatta Cards’.

A police officer said,” The unemployment allowance cards, bearing the picture of chief minister Harish Rawat, were in a loader vehicle and were meant to be distributed among unemployed young voters in Chaubattakhal assembly constituency”.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pauri Mukhatar Mohsin told TOI, “We recovered 20,700 unemployment allowance cards from a loading vehicle during checking. They were immediately seized as the EC has stopped their distribution on Friday. We also seized 3,300 posters from the vehicle.”

Pauri police have registered a case under section 123 (corrupt practices) and 127-A (no person shall print or publish, or cause to be printed or published, any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher) of The Representation of People Act and section 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Congress had promised one job per family by 2020 and also an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month to the unemployed if voted back to power on Friday.