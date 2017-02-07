USA Visa new rules affects on the students job call.

After US president Donald Trump’s announcement to temporarily ban travel to that country by people of seven Middle Eastern nations there is a sharp decrease in the job call for the Indian students in USA.

Pranav Jain, who recently completed his Masters in Computer Science from State University of New York, Buffalo, hasn’t received a single placement since that announcement.

“It can’t be a coincidence that no calls have come in the last week. Earlier, I was getting about 3-4 calls per week,” Jain said.

Although the ban doesn’t include Indians, consultancy firms in the US are advising Indians already employed there not to switch jobs and instead focus on retaining them.

S Abhinav, who graduated from University of Massachusetts Lowell two years ago and has been working as a data analyst since then in Boston said, “I have been thinking about changing jobs for a while now but most of the placement agencies have told me to stay put. It’s going to be worse for those fresh out of college,”

The clampdown on H1B visas, said many students and young employees, will have a ripple effect which will eventually harm their job prospects in America. Most of them have now pinned their hopes on the bill not making it through the US Congress.

“The consultancies told me that companies might have a problem in sponsoring H1B visas now. I didn’t think that I had anything to worry about since I still have three years left on my visa but now I also think it’s better to hold on to my current job since the new firm might be unwilling to sponsor extension of my visa. I am hoping that Congress will reject the bill,” added Abhinav.

Indian H1B visa holders worry that their lives will be adversely affected if the administration acts on hints that it wants to give priority to US workers.