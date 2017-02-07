Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Hopes to Get Re-Elected

Rawat’s fate, however, will depend much on how people of Uttarakhand vote on the 15th of February.

he says, referring to the dismissal of his government last year after 10 Congress MLAs led by Vijay Bahuguna crossed over to the BJP. The tenacious Thakur from Almora fought both political and legal battles forcing centre to restore his government.

He seems to have neatly divided the state into three homogeneous segments-Kumaon, Gharwal and the Tarai plains. For each region he has a different strategy.

Rawat himself is contesting from two Constituencies. One each on the Tarai districts of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar with substantial Muslim and Dalit population.