Smart power grid technology may be prone to hacking, claims study

What is smart grid technology?

It is the policy of the United States to support the modernization of the Nation’s electricity transmission and distribution system to maintain a reliable and secure electricity infrastructure that can meet future demand growth and to achieve each of the following, which together characterize a Smart Grid

Smart grid technology – such as management systems in power plants – may be prone to hacking, say scientists who delved into “nightmare” scenarios where hackers exploit security weaknesses and execute a disruptive plan of cyberattacks.

Reliability measures of electrical grid has risen to a new norm as it involves physical security and cybersecurity. Threats to either can trigger instability, leading to blackouts and economic losses.