Discover India: lotus Temple

Lotus Temple is considered one of the most amazing building which has an awesome architecture and great historical importance. Lotus Temple is also known as bahai temple which was comleted at 1986.

Many of people are saying that this temple looks like a lotus in shape and because of it is known as lotus temple. But this is half-truth. Lotus is a symbol of love and purity. It gives the message of immortality. And because of this bahai temple is designed like a lotus flower and it is known as lotus temple.

Marble, cement, dolomite, and send were used in construction of lotus temple. If you look this temple from top view it looks like half opened lotus temple. Construction of this architecture takes 10 years to complete. There are 800 people who have worked in construction of this temple. This team includes engineers, technicians, and workers. Outside of this temple there are nine reflecting pools. This temple has nine doors. White marble is used in construction of this temple and because of this beauty of temple is increased. Height of lotus temple is 40 meters.

This Bahá’í House of Worship of the Indian subcontinent joins six other Bahá’í Houses of Worship around the world: Apia, Western Samoa; Sydney, Australia; Kampala, Uganda; Panama City, Panama; Frankfurt, Germany; Wilmette, USA. Each of these Houses of Worship, while sharing some basic design concepts, has its own distinct cultural identity embodying the principle of unity in diversity.