Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas – Journey to Rishikesh

With all the excitement within our hearts we started our journey to Rishikesh at 7.00 pm from dehradun we started journey in the night because we had a ceromony till 6.00p.m. Our bus was crowded with people from more than 10 countries. We reached rishikesh at around 8.30 pm. As we were getting close to our camping place our heartbeats raised due to the sound of flowing river. The Alpine camp where we stayed , was really amazing place. Camp was situated in a valley where Ganga river flowing just next to our tents, cold breeze murmuring in our ears and all the giant mountains are standing around as guardians. We were 17 in total and we got 08 tents to stay.

The evening reached towards our camp site when the sun tried to hide behind the mountains, little by it started getting cold. We all gathered around as a circle and started talking about our experiences, meanwhile they provided us with dinner which was followed by a warm bonfire.

It stunning atmosphere was created around us as everybody gathered around the bonfire to stay warm in the cold night. We started talking about random stuff and after awhile we played few games. “Chinese whispers” was an interesting game among the games, as we had more people around us. one person whispers a message to the ear of the next person through a line of people until the last player announces the message to the entire group. Although the objective is to pass around the message without it becoming misheard and altered along the way, part of the enjoyment is that, regardless, this usually ends up happening. Errors typically accumulate in the retelling, so the statement announced by the last player differs significantly from that of the first player, usually with amusing or humorous effect.

Sooner we started our dinner as everybody was tired and hungry, for the dinner they had prepares delicious Indian vegetarian food but for some people the food were a bit spicy. Some may wonder why there are no any non vegetarian food available, the reason is due to the religious significance of the place, non-vegetarian food and alcohol is strictly prohibited by the government.

As they say that the bonfire nights are the best nights, camping in Rishikesh was one of the best nights.

Good morning everybody!!! After long comfortable sleep we woke up at 9 in the morning. We were served with tea/coffee and breakfast. In the morning the surrounding was very beautiful with the birds twittering around us.



After that we all got ready for most awaited moment; waterfall trekking. Two guides were ready to come with us. For some of the distance we walked parallel to Ganga river enjoying spectacular view.

Many people were doing river rafting; one of the famous things to do in Rishikesh. Our trek was of 2 km’s with sloppy, slippery ground. but every step there were nice breath taking views. On our way towards the waterfall we had so many new experiences and memories. There were lots of animals travelling down when we were climbing up.

With the help of each other we reached our destination which was a masterpiece of goddess of nature. we spent few hours at the waterfall enjoying cold water stream and scenic environment at Patna waterfalls.

Patna falls

We spent a few hours chilling near the waterfall. Nearby the waterfall there was a small shop that we could taste some noodles with a cup of tea(chai – Not milk tea, it is included spices as well).

Then we started our way back to alpine camp. After having lunch we were free to play in river. Some of us played volleyball and others enjoyed the flowing water which was a kind of therapy to mind. At 4.30 pm we started our way back to Dehradun.