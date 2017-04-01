Cheapest bus in India fuelled by cow dung biogas launched in Kolkata

The revered cow has a new utility, as biogas produced from its dung will fuel the cheapest mode of transport for people in the country. Kolkata-based company has designed a bus that will run on biogas produced from cow dung.The first bus will be flagged off on Friday and will run between Ultadanga in the north and Garia in the south in Kolkata.

At just Re 1 for the 17.5 km stretch, the bus will be the cheapest mode of transport for a passenger in the country.

Das, who has a PhD in Botany and has been working on biogas for the past eight years, said they are planning to source a technology from Germany that “will enable the vehicle to run 20 km on the same amount of fuel. The tank can hold 80 kg gas, and therefore, the vehicle can run 1,600 km on a full tank. That’s why the fare is so cheap.”

Middle class and lower middle class families in Bengal, who are overly dependent on LPG for their cooking, can breathe a sigh of relief as a new cheaper alternative may be available some time from now. Phoenix India Research & Development Group has set up a plant at Gunduba village under Birbhum’s Dubrajpur police station and will be supplying biogas cylinders to distributors in the state. So, residents will be able to get their cooking gas for just Rs 300.

Phoenix India Research and Development Group, which has produced the biogas from cow dung, has tied up with heavy vehicle major Ashok Leyland to manufacture the 54-seater bus at a cost of Rs 13 lakh approximately.