Deepika Padukone today visited the Parmartha Niketan Ashram along the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Swami Chidananda Saraswati, who heads the ashram, gifted her a Rudraksha sapling and said if the saints, singers and actors worked together for cleanliness of Ganga, the mission will easily achieve its objective , Deepika also seen in doing Aarti.