6 the most visited art museums that you can visit without leaving home

Art and travelling are the endless sources of inspiration. However in order to visit Berlin, Paris and Florence, it is not necessary to spend money and time. Nowadays you can wander at the best museums of the world without leaving home. Here is a list of the best virtual tours of the most interesting treasures of art.

Old National Gallery in BerlinHere are kept the paintings of the XIX century – masterpieces of romanticism, impressionism, early modernism from the collection of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. Visual tour allows you to visit all halls of the gallery. Artworks can be brought closer to see all the details. Pieces “Monk at the Sea” Caspar David and “In the Conservatory” by Eduard Manet deserve certainly the most attention.

The Saint Chapelle in ParisThe Sainte Chapelle is not exactly a museum, but one of the finest monuments of Gothic architecture. Its incredibly beautiful stained-glass windows illustrate the history of Christianity and humankind. In total there are 1113 scenes. Two third of the stained glass windows that can be found in Saint-Chapelle are authentic. They have survived since the XIII century, getting through even the French Revolution (while many Christian relics that were kept in the chapel were destroyed)

The Uffizi Gallery in FlorenceOne of the most visited museums in Italy. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world come to see Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus”. Thanks to the online tour, every user has the opportunity to inspect the masterpieces of world art in minute detail. You can walk for hours on the gallery!

British Museum in LondonWithin the virtual tour, you can visit only a few rooms of the main historical and archaeological museum in Britain – those that are located on its first floor. But a lot of exhibits will be able to be viewed in a large format. Particular attention here deserves a collection of graphics and engravings by Michelangelo.

Sistine Chapel in the VaticanSistine Chapel in the Vatican is an incredible monument of the Renaissance. The walls the chapel were decorated by artists such as Botticelli, Perugino, Ghirlandaio. One of the most famous frescos of the chapel is the fresco “The last judgment” by Michelangelo. The Sistine Chapel is one of the most crowded monuments in the world, and it’s quite difficult to consider all the amazing art. Therefore, a virtual tour is a real salvation. Enjoy!

Louvre in ParisLouvre in Paris is a Mecca of all amateurs of art. It is here where “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci, Venus de Milo, “The Raft of the Medusa” by Theodore Gericault and many other works are kept. To get around all the 58-odd thousand square meters that the museum occupies, it will take more than a day. But you can start the acquaintance with the Louvre on the museum’s website: here you will be able to make interactive virtual excursions.

Photo: pinterest.com