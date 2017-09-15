Blast on an Underground train in West London burned some of the commuters

LONDON: A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, and burn injuries on the other parts of the body. Police said they are aware of an incident at Parson Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance.

Scotland Yard declared that the explosion on the arterial District Line of London’s Tube network on Friday as a terror incident, which injured several passengers and hit morning rush hour, reminding some of the panic caused by the July 2005 attacks.

The blast in a white canister at Parson Green Station in south-west London caused burn injuries to some passengers. The police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating the incident.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. At present they are aware of the number of people who have suffered injuries.

The station remained cordoned off and people were advised to avoid the area.