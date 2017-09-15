Thursday , October 5 2017
Home / Nation / Blast on an Underground train in West London burned some of the commuters
Image Source: International Business Times
Image Source: International Business Times

Blast on an Underground train in West London burned some of the commuters

Kamal Negi 3 weeks ago Nation, Prime, World Leave a comment 34 Views

LONDON: A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, and burn injuries on the other parts of the body. Police said they are aware of an incident at Parson Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance.

Scotland Yard declared that the explosion on the arterial District Line of London’s Tube network on Friday as a terror incident, which injured several passengers and hit morning rush hour, reminding some of the panic caused by the July 2005 attacks.

The blast in a white canister at Parson Green Station in south-west London caused burn injuries to some passengers. The police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating the incident.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. At present they are aware of the number of people who have suffered injuries.

The station remained cordoned off and people were advised to avoid the area.

Tags

About Kamal Negi

Check Also

About_IITR

After Uttarakhand, IIT-R plans to deploy warning system across north India

Dehradun: Enthused by the success of the pilot project on operationalising an early earthquake warning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved