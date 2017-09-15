Dhawan Out of the First Three ODI’s Against Ausies

Thursday , October 5 2017
Source: Rediff
India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been released from the team for the first three ODIs against Australia to attend to his wife, who is unwell. “Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs against. Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” a BCCI release stated.

Indian Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma(Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, M S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh yadav, Mohammad Shami.

