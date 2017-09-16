Airtel in talks with handset companies for Rs 2,500 4G handset

India’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, is in talks with multiple handset makers to bring a 4G smartphone for a price as low as Rs 2500-2700 to take on Reliance Jio. While Mukesh Ambani-led Jio has announced plans to offer Internet-enabled feature phones for a refundable deposit of Rs 1500, Airtel is placing its bet on a full fledged smartphone as it believes people would be ready to shell out a little more to get a loaded handset. A person familiar with the development said the new 4G smartphone-that will debut around Diwali- will come bundled with Airtel’s 4G connection and “attractive” data and voice plan to woo mass market customers. The planned dual SIM 4G smartphone will support a four-inch display, dual camera, VoLTE calling and a longer battery life. The Android handset will come with 1 GB RAM, said the person who wished not to be named.
Tags Airtel Ambani Android Jio Mukesh Reliance Smartphone
