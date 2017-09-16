Amazon Unveils its First Fashion Studio in India

On Wednesday, at Gurugram Amazon India unveiled the Amazon Fashion Studio, that offers allied services such as high-quality cataloger imaging to fashion sellers on Amazon.in.

The studio, called BLINK, is Amazon’s third such facility in the world—one in both London and New York. The 44,000 sq. ft. studio in Gurugram includes 16 photography bays, a ramp and a presentation area along with enclosed work-spaces for Amazon teams and fashion sellers to collaborate on creative content.

The studio serves as an extension to Amazon’s imaging and cataloging services, a global business vertical that gives retailers access to low-cost photography solutions for their products.

Besides photo- & video-shoots, the studio includes resources to create editorial content. Fashion brands can hire the studio to create multimedia content for new collections or simply trends videos they may like to push through their marketing channels.

The move indicates Amazon.in’s increased focus on fashion, a category that has swiftly grown to feature among the top three in the Amazon marketplace.