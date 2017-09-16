Centre to soon Link AADHAAR with Driving Licence: Prasad

In a bid to check the menace of multiple driving licence being issued to individuals, the central government will soon introduce linking of Aadhaar with driving licences, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.

The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology said that after linking PAN with Aadhaar, the government would now link Aadhaar with driving licences.

Speaking at the “Haryana Digital Summit-2017” here, Prasad said: “I have already had a word with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard and the process to link Aadhaar with driving licences would be set in motion soon. Aadhaar is a safe and secure tool for good governance and empowerment.”

“Aadhaar represents digital identity, not physical identity and that digital identity confirms physical identity. The purpose of linking PAN with Aadhaar is to stop money laundering,” he said.