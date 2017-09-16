Dantewada: Blue Whale gets 30 children hooked

At least 30 children in the Maoist-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh have been found playing the Blue Whale challenge, police said on Friday, underlining the lethal online game’s increasing reach into even remote stretches of India.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said that they “rescued” 30 tribal children from the government high school, Dantewada, on Thursday after school authorities reported that the students had used blades and other sharp objects to carve whale like shapes into their arms- a tell tale sign of the Russia born self harm game that has claimed hundreds of lives across the world. The children have been sent for counseling.

“They were playing a local adaptation of the Blue Whale game. They thought the game would help them solve their personal problems. It was acting as some sort of faith healing,” said Pallav.