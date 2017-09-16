Thursday , October 5 2017
Home / Sports / Handscomb In, Finch Out from the Aussie Squad
t5yRn4UJ_400x400

Handscomb In, Finch Out from the Aussie Squad

Kamal Negi 3 weeks ago Sports Leave a comment 31 Views

Test Opener Peter Handscomb has been added to the Australian Squad in light of Aaron Finch’s calf injury, ruling him out of the first few ODIs in this series.

According to a media release by Cricket Australia, team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said Finch’s injury is not serious. “He(Finch) had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence he will not be available for the first few one day matches here in India,” Kountouris said.

Finch aggravated his right calf injury during training. The physio, however said Finch will remain with the side. “He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines,” Kountouris said.

Tags

About Kamal Negi

Check Also

Padma-Awards

Seven sportsman are among the list of Padma Shri this year

Padma Shri award is known as the the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved