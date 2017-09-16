Handscomb In, Finch Out from the Aussie Squad

Test Opener Peter Handscomb has been added to the Australian Squad in light of Aaron Finch’s calf injury, ruling him out of the first few ODIs in this series.

According to a media release by Cricket Australia, team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said Finch’s injury is not serious. “He(Finch) had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence he will not be available for the first few one day matches here in India,” Kountouris said.

Finch aggravated his right calf injury during training. The physio, however said Finch will remain with the side. “He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines,” Kountouris said.