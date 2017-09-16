Patanjali set to Enter Dairy, Apparel Businesses this Year

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd will launch products in the dairy and apparel business this calendar year, said its founder Ramdev. “With this we will be in 11 categories,” Ramdev said on the sidelines of Globoil India 2017, an edible oil conclave. “The total market size (of these two categories) will be Rs 20 lakh crore. We will enter both within this year.”

Ramdev also took aim at Hindustan Unilever Ltd(HUL), India’s largest consumer packaged goods firm. “We are number one in trust and we will be No. 1 in the turnover in a year,” he said. “We have done shirshasan (laid down) of many large companies. Only Unilever is left.”