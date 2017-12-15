Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat O.N.G.C. Participated in the program organized by UREDA at National Energy Conservation Day in the auditorium. The Chief Minister also launched “Ujala Mitra” scheme for the participation of women self-help group for distribution of LED bulb in the state. On this occasion, the book published by UREDA on the subject of energy conservation was released by the Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat and the students of different competitions based on energy conservation were rewarded. The Chief Minister reviewed the exhibition of energy efficient equipment’s at the venue.

One crore L.E.D bulbs to be distributed in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the state government will be distributing 1 crore of L.E.D bulbs across the state. It estimates the energy savings of about 175 crore rupees. He also enlightened the fact that if all the families of the state use L.E.D bulbs, then the energy saving of several hundred crores will be saved. This money can be used for many social concerns like education and health of the people, heavy saving of energy can be considered for giving free electricity to the poor. The Uttarakhand government is trying to promote alternative sources of energy. The work has also been started by the government to prepare bio-fuel from Pirul . The Chief Minister also appreciated the Energy Audit Competition done by the Department of Energy in the children’s houses. He also educated the children to preserve their inner energy and use them in positive work.

For the distribution of LED bulbs in the state, “Women Self Help Groups” will be taken.

Under the Ujala program, with the members of the women self-help groups from Pithoragarh, Pauri, Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Dehradun to assist the women self-help groups in the rural and urban areas for the distribution of bulbs will be done. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed With E.E.S.L. Also energy efficient devices will be distributed through “Women Self Help Groups” As well as giving margin money to these groups, women self-help groups who have completed the goals in a timely manner will be rewarded as “Ujala Mitra”. This will enable women self-help groups to earn income from the sale of LED bulbs and other energy and efficient equipment. These groups will receive honorarium from the sale of LED bulbs at a rate of Rs 10 per bulb, Rs 15 per lamp on the sale of LED lights and the rate of Rs 56 per fan on the sale of energy efficient wings. This will increase the source of income of these women groups, as well as the availability of LED bulbs to the rural areas. The MOU was also signed by the EESL with the members of the women self-help group from different districts.The self-help groups which have been signed are: Self Help Group Tripura Devi, Berinag Pithauragarh, Badrinath Self Help Group, Village Bonsir, Pauri, Home Development Self Help Group, Village Bhatargaon Chakrata, Women Self Help Group, Doiwala, Swaraj Self Help Group, Uttarkashi, Ekta Gram Sangathan, Gram Choli, Bhagwanpur District Haridwar.

MLA and Secretary Energy were also addressed.

The MLA Shri Ganesh Joshi appealed to people to conserve energy. Secretary Energy Mrs. Radhika Jha said that Energy Conservation Day is not a one-day program but it should be adopted in the lifestyle. UREDA, O.N.G.C. And Times of India organized painting, quiz, essay and energy audit competitions on energy conservation among the students of schools of various cities. Certificates and awards were presented to the winners of the championship by the Chief Minister. In the program Dr. D.N. Singh, Executive Director, O.N.G.C. gave a detailed explanation of the activities being made for energy conservation and the measures being taken by ONGC.

information sources – www.facebook.com/UttarakhandDIPR/posts/1747577355537506