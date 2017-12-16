THE “TRIVENDRA SINGH RAWAT AAP”

People in Uttarakhand can now share their suggestions and issues directly with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat App’ they can also acess all the information relating to the schemes introduced by the Uttarakhand government ” I hope the aap launched helps establish better communication between the people and the state government,” The CM said “through it the people will have clear idea’s of schemes and programmes initiated by the government “

Trivendra Singh Rawat App’ can be downloaded from Google play store on android phone and from Apple store on I phone.

The content of the App can be read both in English and Hindi and it would help in understanding public grievances and their quick disposal.

Farmers can now have soil health card issue from any of the 15 labs run by the horticulture and agriculture departments in the state, CM said at a workshop.

One can reach to the CM of Uttarakhand from any corner of the country with the help of the App. One can log on the Samadhan portal from the App and it would also feature information about Government schemes, plans and their progress.

The App would also have news and videos related to the state and tweets of the Chief Minister would also be a permanent feature.

The daily programme of the Chief Minister can also be obtained with the help of the App. One can get the phone numbers of all District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) on the app.

The App would add new dimension to State Government and Chief Minister who is very active on all social media platforms.

information courtesy – hindustan times dehradun, www.dailypioneer.com