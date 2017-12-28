“UTKARSH” UTTARAKHANDS LEAP TOWARDS DIGITALISATION

The Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat launched CM Dashboard at Secretariat on the occasion of Good Governance Day on Monday. Through this dashboard the CM will be able to directly monitor the progress of department level activities of different schemes, key programs and projects in the state launched by state government.

The CM said that it has been given named ‘Utkarsh’. This is a big leap towards Uttarakhand’s digitalization. It will bring transparency and mobility in government’s work. People of the state will be able to know about the policies and projects running by the government. He added that Uttarakhand had a great potential of development in different areas. He said that there was also a great potential in the field of horticulture. The actual data of any project will be available through this dashboard.

In the first phase of CM Dashboard implementation, 14 departments with high importance for citizens’ services such as Revenue, Agriculture, Health, Education, Forest, Energy, PWD etc. are covered through around 351 key performances indicators and 121 priority programs. This will enable departments to become more transparent, accountable and efficient. Rests of the departments are being integrated with CM Dashboard in subsequent phases of the project. CM Dashboard is available in both Hindi and English. As many as 14 databases are being integrated on one platform. Review and Evaluation of daily, weekly and monthly activities of different schemes operated by central and state government will be monitored directly with the electronic archiving are also being undertaken. With the help of this dashboard the Chief Minister and chief secretary will be able to review activities across the departments online and also provide online guidance to secretaries and departments for taking appropriate steps.

The Chief Secretary Shri Utpal Kumar said that it would be helpful in the development of health services, in reducing the gender gap and in the availability of power supply. Road accidents should be reduced to half by year 2020 with the integrated efforts of road transport, police and district administration.

The Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat launched CM Dashboard at Secretariat on the occasion of Good Governance Day on Monday. Through this dashboard the CM will be able to directly monitor the progress of department level activities of different schemes, key programs and projects in the state launched by state government.

The CM said that it has been given named ‘Utkarsh’. This is a big leap towards Uttarakhand’s digitalization. It will bring transparency and mobility in government’s work. People of the state will be able to know about the policies and projects running by the government. He added that Uttarakhand had a great potential of development in different areas. He said that there was also a great potential in the field of horticulture. The actual data of any project will be available through this dashboard.

In the first phase of CM Dashboard implementation, 14 departments with high importance for citizens’ services such as Revenue, Agriculture, Health, Education, Forest, Energy, PWD etc. are covered through around 351 key performances indicators and 121 priority programs. This will enable departments to become more transparent, accountable and efficient. Rests of the departments are being integrated with CM Dashboard in subsequent phases of the project. CM Dashboard is available in both Hindi and English. As many as 14 databases are being integrated on one platform. Review and Evaluation of daily, weekly and monthly activities of different schemes operated by central and state government will be monitored directly with the electronic archiving are also being undertaken. With the help of this dashboard the Chief Minister and chief secretary will be able to review activities across the departments online and also provide online guidance to secretaries and departments for taking appropriate steps.

The Chief Secretary Shri Utpal Kumar said that it would be helpful in the development of health services, in reducing the gender gap and in the availability of power supply. Road accidents should be reduced to half by year 2020 with the integrated efforts of road transport, police and district administration.

For all the departments of government of Uttarakhand, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are being identified in #UTKARSH and will be reported for real time monitoring of progress and performance. — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 27, 2017