NO MORE illegal banners and hoardings in the city said CM TRIVENDRA SINGH RAWAT

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed dissatisfaction regarding the illegal banners and hoarding, which is possibly a visual pollution in the city,

He directed the officials to undertake this campaign strictly i.e. to remove the illegal banners and hoardings, starting with the illegal hoardings that are carrying his picture.

Mr. Rawat also directed official to focus on the improvement of roads, electricity supply, and parks in the urban areas of Uttarakhand.

Also he also directed the officials to think seriously about the water supply condition in all the local bodies and regulations regarding the rain water harvesting

The Chief Minister also expressed his vision of making the Municipal Corporation of Dehradun among top 100 in the Swachchh Survekshan 2018.

Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat is the first Chief minister in the history of Uttarakhand who is initiating these steps and expressing them like this, the people are welcoming and appreciating these steps.

We appreciate these effort of Mr. Rawat as he is now setting an example of performing rational duties in favor of the people of the state. We again thank Chief minister for this wonderful vision for the state and the people of the state.

