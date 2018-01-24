CM Trivendra Singh Rawat ask’s the youth “design the logo based on the 2021 Mahakumbh theme”

As you know, the Kumbh Mela, which has been included in the UNESCO Heritage, is to be organized in Haridwar in 2021. For the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, Our CM Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat has urged all the people, especially the youth of the state to design the logo based on the 2021 Mahakumbh theme.

And contribute to the propagation of our cultural heritage. For those who have been selected for creating a unique and attractive logo, A cash price of 1 lakh will be rewarded by the government.

He has given the youth and pursuing artists a great opportunity to display their talent, get recognition for their work and also be rewarded monetarily for their efforts. He has sidelined private companies and firms to do the work and rather asked the people of his state to contribute in his association’s.

This initiative taken by our CM to involve his people in his work and every step he takes to develop our state is commendable, it shows how he is rooted towards the masses and how every step he takes in leading the people, he makes sure they walk with him.