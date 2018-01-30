9 Unknown Facts About India

India is a country which is full of mysteries and secrets, so let us aware ourselves to some unknown facts about India that we all should know and I am sure that you will feel proud to be an Indian after knowing these facts

1. East or west India is the best, but from where the name India is derived. India’s name is derived from the “Indus” river and Indus Valley Civilisation is the world’s oldest civilisation. Hence, India is the world’s oldest, most advanced and continuous civilisation.

2. In most of the Bollywood movies bichda bhai was always lost in the Kumbh ka mela because The gathering is so large that the Maha-Kumbh Mela is visible from the space.

3. In all Hollywood science fiction movies the aliens keep landing in the west only but there is a lake named Lonar Lake, a saltwater lake in Maharashtra, was created by a meteor hitting the Earth and is one of its kind in India.

4. Lets talk about Inventions now,

We invented Chess.

We invented Buttons. Yes, your shirt’s buttons.

We invented the ruler.

We invented shampoo.

We discovered the number zero.

We calculated the value of pi.

We introduced trigonometry, algebra, calculus.

We are the origin of cataract surgery

And plastic surgery

And diamond mining. Phew!

5. India is one of the only three countries that makes supercomputers.

6. India is the world’s largest importer of arms But India has never invaded or attacked a country. Shocking right!

7. India has the world’s largest movie industry, based in the city of Mumbai . The B in “Bollywood” comes from Bombay.

8. Most historians agree that the first recorded account of plastic surgery is found in ancient Indian Sanskrit texts.

9. Nearly 49% of the high-tech start-ups in silicon Valley are owned by Indians or Indian-Americans.

