TRIVENDRA government embarking every day, growth and development for UTTARAKHAND

Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed the Chief Secretary to make effective implementation of various government schemes for the development and generation of employment and economic resources in the hilly regions of the state. He has given instructions to make the M.S.M.E policy effective and to be delivered among the people.

He gave instructions for conducting a survey for the panchayats’ resources and other related needs under a plan to develop all the justice panchayats as a growth center, to form a specific action plan according to each panchayat.

The Chief Minister said that the growth center scheme will be outcome based. At the same time, He instructed the Chief Secretary to make the performance of the departments on the Chief Minister’s Dashboard more outcome based.

He said that every government department has to give its performance based on the outcome of their actions.

Chief Secretary, Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh, told the need to further publicize the government’s “Land Lease Policy” to increase employment prospects in the hilly areas and to increase the chances of investment. He informed that a web portal is being developed for the land lease policy.

Along with the details of those who lease the land on this portal, they also have a place for the need for land on lease.

Many migrants are Uttarakhand residents who want to lease their land for various enterprises and many migrant Uttarakhand residents need land in the state for investment. In addition, other investors can also establish permissible industries or business ventures under this policy.

This new step of implementations and actions for the growth of employment in hilly regions, and growth of economic resources will change the development rate of the state positively. Plans to make the panchayats more organized and accountable will help the government to keep track of an organized system.

The land lease policy will also be a very effective step. To keep provide employment and business opportunities to the residents of state. And also serve migrants.