INVITED AS STATE GUEST BUT TREATED AS NOBODY BY TRIVENDRA SINGH RAWAT’S GOVERNMENT

Uttarakhand government organized TEHRI LAKE FESTIVAL and invited 8 travel bloggers including names such as Anuradha Goyal,Shubham Mansingka,Orindrila De and others to promote tourism in Uttarakhand but the harsh reality is that their blogging accounts say a complete different story .They described their experience as horrible and torturous days spent in Uttarakhand.

They clearly mentioned that the government needs to take hospitality and management lessons before organizing and inviting someone as state guest. Their accounts speak of unprofessional management of Uttarakhand’s State Government defaming not only the government but also the entire state.

From a very long time efforts are being made to increase tourism in the state but it seems that these efforts are futile. A special cabinet meeting was held so as to ensure that the festival goes on smoothly but the tweets of all these bloggers speaks volumes about government’s hospitality.

Dear @tsrawatbjp ji, what is the point in creating such events when your administration can not take basic care of its own invited guests & makes sure they have repeated horrible experience for 4-5 days? #TLF2018 cc – @tourismgoi @alphonstourism @PMOIndia https://t.co/TLOFDN3ZZq — Anuradha Goyal (@anuradhagoyal) May 27, 2018

Back home after 9 days in Uttarakhand – first 4 brilliant, thanks to One person from GMVN & last 5 horrible, frustrating & torturous thanks to mis-management of Tehri Lake Festival by @UTDBofficial cc: @tsrawatbjp #travelbloggerlife #TLF2018 #bloggersbus — Anuradha Goyal (@anuradhagoyal) May 27, 2018

We were invited as state guests and received such unprofessional and humiliating treatment. Sad state of affairs. #TLF2018 — Shubham Mansingka (@travelshoebum) May 27, 2018