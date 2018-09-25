Increase in temperature in upper Himalayas affecting 40 species.

Dehradun: A study by scientists of the Dehradun-based wildlife institute of India (WII) in the Bhagirathi basin near Gaumukh has revealed that in the last two years the-re has been a rise of at least 0.5 degree temperature ac-companied by an almost 10% variation in humidity levels in upper Himalayas in uttarakhand at an altitude between 3500-4500meters. This altitude in temperature, the scientists say, will have direct impact on 40 species of animals and birds having their habitats in the region like snow leopard, musk deer, Himalayas snowcocks and snow partridge which are “under stress due to the escalated temperature.” “Even a 0.5 degree rise in temperature in the past two years in the upper Himalayas affects the equilibrium of the sensitive species living in these regions. If this persists, we fear that the sensitive ones will phase out and only the tough ones would be able to survive the changed environment,” said Dr Satyakumar, scientist that began in January 2016 and is being monitored by the National Action Plan on climate change.

According to satyakumar, the variation in temperature in these altitudes the maximum temperature at 4500 meters touches 5 degree Celsius while the minimum plunges to -14 whereas at 3500 meters, the maximum temperature is 10 degree Celsius while the minimum is around -2.5 degree is affecting not just animals but also the vegetation. Flowering patterns are now happening in may instead of June.”