Straight from the horses mouth, Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018: A Flop Show

Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat promised to get investment for creation of jobs and development of the state, all the promised claim seems to be false on the ground now, This video can be an eye opener for him about the Investors summit, Now he has to get investment in the state to prove himself.

People of Uttarakhand are not able to fulfil their basic needs as 90% of the population has migrated or living below poverty. Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat must listen to the advise of the public who elected him as their representative rather it shows that he is only working for his close aids.