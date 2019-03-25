Who is leading the Lok Sabha 2019 Social Media War in Uttarakhand?

1. Tehri Garhwal

Pritam Singh (Congress) v/s Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah(BJP)

Representing Congress, Pritam Singh apparently winning on social media management when compared to the rival from the BJP, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah

Pritam Singh Facebook Page Followers: 52,710

Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah Facebook Page Followers: 7,886

2. Pauri Garhwal

Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP) v/s Manish Khanduri (Congress)

Tirath Singh Rawat from BJP is way ahead of his rival from Congress, Manish Khandudi. Tirath Singh Rawat stocks 389,558 people on Facebook as his followers

Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP) Facebook Page Followers: 386,558

Manish Khandudi (Congress) Facebook Page Followers: 3,654

3. Almorah

Ajay Tamta (BJP) v/s Pradeep Tamta (Congress)

BJP leaders are focusing on social media with an ample of time given onto this platform as youth is merely a click away from the candidate, Ajay Tamta is showing huge follow rate than Pradeep Tamta.

Ajay Tamta (BJP) Facebook Page Followers: 38,994

Pradeep Tamta (Congress) Facebook Page Followers: 3,046

4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar

Ajay Bhatt (BJP) v/s Harish Rawat (Congress)

Harish Rawat, the most loved politician in Uttarakhand, as he stocks the most figure of followers and very high engagement across social media, it will not erroneous to say that no one can meet the following list of Harish Rawat.

Ajay Bhatt (BJP) Facebook Page Followers: 36,629

Harish Rawat (Congress) Facebook Page Followers: 807,912

5. Haridwar

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) v/s Ambrish Kumar (Congress)

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal wins this war uninterrupted, the large number of followers make his broadcast more reachable to general public organically whereas Ambrish Kumar is not looking healthy on this platform.

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) Facebook Page Followers: 907,476

Ambrish Kumar (Congress) Facebook Page Followers: 4,317

In the above five comparisons, we can simply analyze who is having more following than his/her rival for the same constituency.

